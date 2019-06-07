Artspire highlights music, culture and arts for sixth year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An annual fair highlighting various music, culture and art has returned to La Crosse for the sixth year. 'Artspire' kicked off in downtown La Crosse with a performance by Grammy award winner Bill Miller.

There are plenty of things to do and see when you drop by Artspire. The event has grown over the years, which organizers see as a broader embrace of the arts by the community.

Artspire began six years ago as a way to celebrate the completed mural outside the Pump House Regional Arts Center.

"Everyone had such a good time participating in it and putting on this party, if you will, that they decided they wanted to continue it annually," said Robin Cosby, a board member for the Pump House.

In the first year, there were performances and a small fair for area artists to sell their work.

"We try to select a good mix of people who paint and a good mix of potters and stained glass folks," said Nick Dutton, a board member for the Pump House.

Since then, they've increased the number of artist booths for Saturday's art fair from about 20 to 50.

"Just the fact that there's a demand to have that many artists display and sell, and that they have the volume of interested buyers coming down-- I think that really speaks to how important arts are in our community," Cosby said.

Other offerings at Artspire have expanded over time, as well.

"We've been able to bring in a wider variety of different arts: literary arts, performing arts, visual arts," Cosby said.

Performers from the Ho-Chunk Nation, Hmong dancers and West African drummers will be at the event Friday night.

"We try to bring in different cultural aspects every year when we can," Dutton said.

Through the performances, art fair and other activities, the organizers want to show people a wide range of art.

"Hopefully, they realize that the arts are a valuable part of the community and it can help us bring it together," Dutton said.

For the full lineup, you can head to Artspire.ThePumpHouse.org.

