Area road closures due to flooding

(LIST WILL BE UPDATED AS INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE)

LA CROSSE

-Total Closure: STH 162 South (CTH N to Coon Valley)

-One Lane Open: STH 35 - South of the City of La Crosse within La Crosse County opened to a single lane at 4:00pm Tuesday with flagging operations by the BNSF Railroad.

County Highway Closures

- CTH - MM, (Hwy 14 to STH 14) Bridge out by Shrine

- CTH - NN (all)

- CTH - H (STH 33 to CTH G)

- CTH – J (STH 16 to CTH U)

- CTH – YY (STH 33 to STH 14)

VERNON COUNTY

CEDAR VALLEY RD HILLTOP RD KREIBICH LN STATE ROAD 162 COUNTY ROAD P COUNTY ROAD P/SNOWFLAKE CURVE COUNTY ROAD PC COUNTY ROAD X SAUGSTAD/KOLBO COUNTY ROAD P/PERKINS HILL WEISTER CREEK ELDERMAN RD KNAPP VALLEY RD KELBEL RD CORNELL LN COUNTY ROAD B/SVEUM RIDGE RD KOLL RD STATE HIGHWAY 162/NORTH OF COON VALLEY US HIGHWAY 14/CORNELL LN US HIGHWAY 14/STATE HIGHWAY 162 US HIGHWAY 14/HWY 61 TO SUGAR GROVE RD, BOTH LANES BLOCKED TAINTER RD HENRYS LN KUEHN RD WILLENBURG RD BEAVER CREEK RD GARNER HILL RD KOUBA VALLEY RD MCKENZIE RD ST PATRICKS RD LIETKE LN NEWTON RD SOUTH CREEK RD STATE HIGHWAY 33 COUNTY ROAD Y @ RUNGE HOLLOW HELGESON RD DAY CREEK ROAD-TO E KICKAPOO ST EAST RIVER RD -TO CTY RD U STATE HIGHWAY 131/COUNTY ROAD S COUNTY ROAD S STATE HIGHWAY 56 @ LIBERTY TUNNELVILLE RD GARDEN/SOUTH (33/131) STATE HIGHWAY 131 NORTH OF LAFARGE STATE HIGHWAY 82 W OF HIGHWAY 131 COUNTY ROAD JJ GILBERTSON RD SEASBRANCH RD SPRINGVILLE RD STATE HIGHWAY 56-BEFORE STATE HIGHWAY 82 COUNTY ROAD S COUNTY ROAD S & AMES HILL RD E BLOOMINGDALE TO S TO BLOOMINGDALE S ELK RUN RD/COUNTY ROAD SS TUNNELVILLE RD DUCK CREEK RD KIRKING RD WEMMER RD N ELK RUN RD COUNTY ROAD F/CASS VALLEY RD COUNTY ROAD Q COUNTY ROAD Z/ZZ HOFF VALLEY RD STATE HIGHWAY 131 ROCKTON TO ONTARIO STATE HIGHWAY 131/COUNTY ROAD P STATE HIGHWAY 131/DOWNING RD STATE HIGHWAY 80 COUNTY ROAD F- MT TABOR STATE HIGHWAY 131 FROM READSTOWN TO VIOLA VALLEY AVE S OF COUNTY ROAD P

TRAFFIC STOPPED SOUTHBOUND ON US 14 AT HWY 27/82 & COUNTY ROAD T

US 14 & 61 SHUT DOWN IN READSTOWN

JUNEAU COUNTY

HIGHWAY 58 FROM MAUSTON TO LA VALLE FROM HIGH WATER

PARTS OF HIGHWAY 33 BETWEEN WONEWOC & UNION CENTER

HIGHWAY 80 BETWEEN NEW LISBON & ELROY

SAUK COUNTY

HIGHWAY 33 NORTH OF TWIN PINE ROAD DUE TO FLOODING - CLEARED

HIGHWAY 33, BOTH DIRECTIONS, AT SPRINGER RD

MONROE COUNTY

HIGHWAY 131 BETWEEN NORTHDALE AVENUE AND PARK STREET BECAUSE OF FLOODING

HIGHWAY 27 BETWEEN COUNTY J AND LAKE ROAD BECAUSE OF FLOODING

CRAWFORD COUNTY

WIS 131 & WIS 171 - BOTH LANES BLOCKED