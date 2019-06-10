Area pets were able to get in on the Open Streets fun

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Fun Fur Pets Daycare and Boarding hosted several animal activities during Open Streets La Crosse, such as trying out fitness equipment and competing in ball scavenger hunts.

The main attraction was the pet parade.

Pets of all kinds were invited to march down Main St.

Costumes were encouraged but not required

Although the events were entertaining, the owner of Fun Fur Pets, Eve Zellmer, said the goal is also to help pets become better members of the community.

"We try and promote dogs that are well balanced and socialized and out in public," said Zellmer.

Zellmer said that taking pets on walks with friends and going hiking or bike riding with pets can help socialize them.

