Area kids learn farm life at summer camp
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Some area kids threw technology aside to spend time outdoors this week. Clearwater Farm in Onalaska is hosting farm camps throughout the summer.
The camps provide kids with a hands-on experience to learn about farm animals, nature and gardening.
Kids complete barn chores, feed animals, plant and harvest in the garden, as well as learn about sustainability and the importance of taking care of the environment.
The camp director hopes students leave the week-long experience with a love of the outdoors and an appreciation for farm life.
"The rest of camp, it's a lot of fun. I'm really excited whenever I go to bed at night, 'I'm like, Yay! Tomorrow's going to be another great day!'" said camper Shenoah Negan.
There are two more Summer Camps at the Clearwater Farm this year.
You can find out more on their website.
