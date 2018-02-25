Area fire departments gather in Holmen for rescue training

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) -- - Area firefighters are putting their skills to the test in Holmen today.

Five Coulee Region fire departments participated in the 12-hour training workshop.

Crews learn how to save people who are caught in large building fires like a supermarket, for example.

Local fire officials said this training is essential to get people out of buildings safe and sound.

"Training is the key to all of it," said Chief Paul Menches, of the Holmen Area Fire Department.

Several area fire departments came together to learn how to get people out of a burning building as quickly as possible.

"It's designed to allow us to search in big areas that we don't get a chance to do to often," Menches said. "It's one of the areas that we need to get better at."

The old Holmen Festival Foods building provided the space needed to create a realistic atmosphere of a large scale structure fire.

"When you have fires with boxes full of materials its the smoke that becomes the problem," said Battalion Chief Mike Grazian of Pleasantview Fire Protection (Chicago).

Grazian said it's not about saving the building, it's about the lives inside.

"What we are doing today is two evolutions," Grazian said. "We are doing large area search for civilians, where firefighters are crawling in a building and using a rope system for accountability and tag line so they can find their way in and find their way out."

He said there is more training on how to rescue one of their own if necessary.

"The second group is searching for a down or missing firefighter. For years we have been practicing how to save civilians, which we still do," Grazian said. "Now we are learning to teach ourselves how to save firefighters."

Menches said collaboration between fire departments is key to large-scale rescues.

"We need to be training more together and this provides an opportunity," Menches said. "We have five crews, the crews are broken down into multiple departments and it gives each of the crews a chance for these firefighters to interact with their brothers and sisters."

All in all, it's an effort to make sure there are no lives lost when disaster strikes.

"Doing it over and over helps with muscle memory and makes it so you don't have to think about it on the day that you actually have to use it," said firefighter Jodi Kaseno of the Campbell Fire Department.

Grazian said it's all about safety.

"They are learning a lot and that's our outcome, to make sure they understand that, and they stay alive," Grazian said. "That's what the whole concept is."