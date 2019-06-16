Area farmers cook up breakfast for the community

BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast was held at Creamery Creek Holsteins in Bangor on Saturday.

Guest could enjoy pancakes, sausage, cheese curds and yogurt from Westby, cheesy eggs and milk.

Loisa Peterson, one of the farm’s owners and operators, said she was thrilled to see the amount of people who came to the event—who were also able to greet a brand new member of the team of Holsteins.

"It's always special when there's a newborn calf born. It happens for us probably twice a day, but for folks who never get to see it before I'm glad they experienced it. It was a heifer calf, so I think we'll have to name her 'Pancake'," said Peterson.

The farm hosted the event last year and stepped up to host again after the breakfast was almost canceled when other area farms weren't able to host it.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.