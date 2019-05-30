Arcadia Police Department says two arrested for suspected drug possession

Pillado-Silgado and Carty arrest Kristin S. Carty [ + - ] Ramiro Adrian Pillado-Silgado [ + - ]

ARCADIA, Wis. (WBKT) - The Arcadia Police Department sent out a release Thursday announcing the arrests of Ramiro Adrian Pillado-Silgado, 24, of Independence, Wisconsin and Kristin S. Carty, 38, of Arcadia, Wisconsin for suspected drugs police say were found in the vehicle during a traffic stop last Saturday at about 7:52 p.m.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department and K-9 Zara assisted with the stop, according to police. They say K-9 Zara alerted law enforcement to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Law enforcement discovered 14.3 grams of suspected cocaine, 15.4 grams of suspected THC and other drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

The release says Pillado-Silgado was arrested for probation violations, resisting/obstructing an officer, operating while revoked, possession of THC with intent to deliver and as party to a crime, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carty was arrested for possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

