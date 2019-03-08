Aquinas student sendoff girls basketball team to state tournament

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Aquinas girls' basketball is making their third consecutive state tournament appearance.

Students lined the school halls for a sendoff this morning.

The Blugolds are looking to repeat as WIAA state champions.

This is the third consecutive year Aquinas has made it to the state tournament.

The game brings together the entire school community.

"When something big like this happens where your basketball team qualifies for state, you know you see some people that you hadn't seen in a few years," said Matt Schneider, Aquinas High School athletic director.

Aquinas faced the Milwaukee Academy of Science in the semifinal contest.



