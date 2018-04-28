Aptiv's ‘Game On!' event raises money for local residents living with disabilities
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Laughter could be heard at the La Crosse Center Friday night as some community members took part in a live game show.
Aptiv, formerly known as Riverfront, hosted 8 community teams for the 5th annual 'Game On!' Friday night. The game show featured a good time with games people can play in their living rooms.
While it was a night filled with fun and laughter, organizers say it's an important event that benefits the community.
"Each team had a goal of $5,000 to raise, and I believe we are already approaching the $40,000 dollar mark of money raised thus far. So we're really ecstatic about that opportunity,” said Aptiv Marketing and Communications Director Nate Hundt.
All of the money raised through the 'Game On!' event will go towards Aptiv's programs, which benefits those living with disabilities.
