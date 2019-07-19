Aptiv announces RemarkAble Citizen for July

LaVerne

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Aptiv has chosen LaVerne as their RemarkAble Citizen for July.

LaVerne was chosen because of his positive attitude. Aptiv says, LaVerne is always spreading cheer wherever he goes with a smile on his face whereever he is working.

LaVerne is 55 years old and works at Aptiv every day. He enjoys going to baseball games, watching cooking shows, helping staff cook meals, going to McDonald's, and playing games on his tablet.

Read about Aptiv's RemarkAble Citizens on their website at www.aptiv.org, under their news section. Aptiv is looking for nominations for August's RemarkAble Citizen. Nominees do not need to be Aptiv participants. Anyone in the community may nominate someone with disability who they think is a remarkable citizen.

