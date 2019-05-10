Applications for assistance needed for ReNEW La Crosse effort
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An annual effort to help complete simple projects in two La Crosse neighborhoods needs homeowners to apply.
The ReNEW La Crosse Neighborhoods event will take place in La Crosse's Lower Northside Depot and Logan Northside neighborhoods this year.
Volunteers will help homeowners with a variety of activities including simple repairs, painting and yard work.
The program run by Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area will run the first four Saturdays of June.
"It's basically a whole northside beautification and just bringing the neighborhood revitalization to reality," said Jerry Swim, Chair of the Lower Northside Depot Neighbors.
You can sign up for assistance or to volunteer at ReNEWLaCrosse.org.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- World's largest leadership event comes to La Crosse
- La Crosse Fire Department hopes to renovate old stations with Five Year Plan
- Minneapolis architecture firm to host second round of public input meetings
- Mayo Clinic Health System recognizing exceptional nurses during National Nurses Week
- La Crosse leaders examine development of Washburn neighborhood
Latest News
- Tomah turns blue to honor 3-year-old victim of alleged child abuse
- 5th farmer pleads guilty in massive organic grain fraud case
- Man sentenced for killing girlfriend, dumping body in pond
- La Crosse Fire Department hopes to renovate old stations with Five Year Plan
- Stamp Out Hunger food drive Saturday benefiting area food pantries
- Slow No Wake rules remain in effect on Mississippi River in La Crosse County
- Applications for assistance needed for ReNEW La Crosse effort
- Pop-up shop grant helps new business launch in Bangor
- Downtown Onalaska Death Investigation
- Spring animals on the move!