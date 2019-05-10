Applications for assistance needed for ReNEW La Crosse effort

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An annual effort to help complete simple projects in two La Crosse neighborhoods needs homeowners to apply.

The ReNEW La Crosse Neighborhoods event will take place in La Crosse's Lower Northside Depot and Logan Northside neighborhoods this year.

Volunteers will help homeowners with a variety of activities including simple repairs, painting and yard work.

The program run by Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area will run the first four Saturdays of June.

"It's basically a whole northside beautification and just bringing the neighborhood revitalization to reality," said Jerry Swim, Chair of the Lower Northside Depot Neighbors.

You can sign up for assistance or to volunteer at ReNEWLaCrosse.org.



