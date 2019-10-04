Apple Affair set to celebrate Galesville history

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT) - Lots of apples will be on the menu this weekend at the Apple Affair in Galesville.

The 37th annual event will once again be held at the Trempealeau County Fairgrounds, along with downtown Galesville.

The event combines music, crafts, kids events with apples.

Once again the event features a 10-foot wide apple pie.

The tradition of orchards around Galesville makes it a celebration for locals and visitors.

"It allows us to really highlight the farmers, the apple orchards that just are in beautiful valleys and coulees in that area. And it allows folks to come that maybe have not visited Galesville before," said Perian Heffner, Co-Chair of the Galesville Apple Affair.

Everything stats Saturday at 7 a.m. for the Apple Affair with a breakfast.

And the famous 10-foot apple pie is served starting at noon.

There is also a craft show and music that run throughout the day.

