Anyone who loves their wheels is welcome to Lost Island Wine Car and Bike Show

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Cars and motorcycles of all makes and models were invited to the second annual Lost Island Wine Car and Bike Show in Onalaska on Sunday.

The Scurvy Dog Boot Club voted on best-in-show award, and votes were tallied for the top three cars in the people's choice competition.

One of Lost Island Wine's owners, Todd Wiedenhaft, said five of his father-in-law's cars were in the show, including his own personal best-in-show.

"I kind of drove it this morning. It's a '70 Charger RT. My father-in-law put a lot of blood sweat and tears into those cars. I love all the ones he has, but if I had to pick a favorite it would be that one," said Wiedenhaft.

Funds raised from donations, a 50-50 raffle, and sales of burgers and brats will go to the Onalaska American Legion.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.