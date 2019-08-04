Annual concert returns to support Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Music lovers are 'Rock'n the Docks' to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of La Crosse.

Hundreds of people went to Huck Finn's on the water to see the bands as part of the annual event.

Various bands including Kind Country, Jonah and the Whales, and The Remainders performed during the event.

This is a large fundraiser for the nonprofit and will help it continue to serve kids in our area.

"Fundraisers like this gives us opportunities to serve kids and expand programs and keep our fees affordable at the club. It's $25 to be a member of the Boys and Girls Clubs. A lot of our members are on scholarship, so we use events like this to open the doors for kids," said Jake Erickson, executive director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse serves more than 500 youth each day, according to its website.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.