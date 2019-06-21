Animal Control stresses to look for signs during Turtle Crossing

Copyright 2018 CNN

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Some roads are getting visitors who are going well under the speed limit.

Female Turtles are crossing streets in some areas to find a place to lay eggs.

It's advised to look for turtle crossing signs...and go around them when possible.

If you see a turtle on the road and you want to help them, don't assume they're looking for water.

"A lot of people feel when they see a turtle they want to go to water so people...their hearts are in the right place, they want to get the turtle to water but the turtle is actually going away from water they want to dig a hole and lay eggs," explained Kathy Kasakaitas, Animal Control Supervisor for the Coulee Region Humane Society.

If you want to help a turtle find its destination the Coulee Region Humane Society recommends helping them cross the road in the direction they're headed, so they can continue on to find a safe place for eggs.



