An elderly owl's two-decade-long career gets celebrated

HOUSTON, Min. (WKBT) - Alice the Great Horned Owl's Retirement Party was held Saturday at the International Own Center in Houston, Minnesota.

Alice's retirement party had owl-themed refreshments, owl guests, door prizes, and live video appearances from Alice herself from her home aviary.

Her career included educating people as far away as Chicago, appearing in books and testifying at the Minnesota State Capital to help change Great Horned Owl's status as unprotected birds.

"I didn't know it at the time: the raptor center had tried to change it years before and it failed. Thank goodness I didn't know that. So, I worked with representative Ray Cox out of Northfield to get that changed, and it passed unanimously. So, she actually testified in front of the house and the senate environment committees in 2005," said Karla Bloem, the executive director of the International Owl Center.

Alice is 21 years old and has developed arthritis in her wing and knees, which motivated her retirement.

Owl Center officials say that Alice's retirement announcement was even in a newspaper in the Asian country of Nepal.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.