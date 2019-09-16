America's new citizens celebrated at event in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - America's newest citizens are being celebrated today in our area.

The 7th annual Citizenship Day was hosted in Winona.

The celebration recognizes naturalized citizens in the community.

The event is put on by Project FINE, stands for 'Focus on Integrating Newcomers through Education'.

New citizens had the opportunity to register to vote and get information about the polling place closest to their home.

While the day recognizes the work it takes to become a citizen, completing the process means so much more.

"For us and for me as a naturalized citizen, when you become a citizen it truly is a culmination of all your hopes and dreams for a better life," said Project FINE executive director Fatima Said.

A meal of American favorites was also served as part of the event.

