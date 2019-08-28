American Crystal Sugar sues Wisconsin software company
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - American Crystal Sugar Co. is suing a Wisconsin company in federal court in Minneapolis alleging it made false and misleading claims about a major software package.
The lawsuit says American Crystal Sugar signed a contract in January with Biwer & Associates, of Hartland, to replace an old software system it had used since 1992. American Crystal claims that it was forced to terminate the agreement after it became evident the project would never be completed. KFGO reports the Moorhead-based company claims damages as a result of Biwer's false representations have exceeded $1 million.
Biwer president, Bob Biwer, says it's the first time in the company's 40 year history that anyone has claimed it did not fulfill its contract. Biwer says it disputes many of the claims made in the complaint.
