American Academy of Pediatrics recommends vaccinations for children going to summer camp

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - At a summer camp, a child is expected to run around and play.

"The biggest compliment that we can get as a program is when families come back the next day and say 'My ten year old fell asleep on the ride home,’” explained Shane Drey, Senior director of School-Age Programs for YMCA La Crosse.

And summer camps are expected to keep kids safe.

A report from the AAP recommends that all children are vaccinated before attending a summer camp, so what are the rules of local camps in regards to vaccination?

The boys and girls club is not a nationally licensed child care provider, so they don't require a child is immunized.

"We don’t have to adhere to certain requirements. We do highly prefer that kids are immunized and have medication," said Teigen Haye, Director of Program Development for Boys and Girls Club La Crosse.

The YMCA is licensed, meaning that a mandatory form is given listing a child’s vaccination history; however it offers an option allowing a parent to pass.

"There is a space in there where they can indicate they are choosing not to do immunizations for their child and they just sign off on that," elaborated Drey.

The Girl scouts of Wisconsin-Badger land are a part of a more strict organization.

"We are so proud of the accreditation by the American Camp Association and we follow their recommended guidelines that every child is immunized," explained Lori Astell, Director of Strategic Relationships for Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland.

With many summer camps offering different protocols, it's important to check before you in enroll your child to see what their best fit is.

