Alzheimer's caregiver program coming to Onalaska Library

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse County Library along with the Ben and Floyde Sias Foundation is holding a Senior Moments Program on Wednesday, October 2.

Former Wisconsin Governor Martin Schreiber will talk about the challenges of being an Alzheimer's caregiver. He will share what he learned, which is included in his book "My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer's Caregiver" so others don't experience the learning curve he did.

The program is free to the public at the Onalaska Public Library, 741 Oak Avenue South from 10 to 11 a.m. Schreiber's book will be available for sale and signing at the event.

"My Two Elaines" is a guide for Alzheimer's families and caregivers as well as a love story that spans more than 60 years. Schreiber's wife Elaine was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease 15 years ago and since then, he has worked tirelessly to be a caregiver and loving spouse to someone who no longer recognizes him. He refers to the woman with whom he fell in love in high school, married, raised a family and ran political campaigns as his first Elaine, and today's sweet, sensitive woman who remembers nothing about their past as his second. He speaks about the need for caregivers to build support systems and self-care, which are among the things he failed to do early on.

