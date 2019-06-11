Altra promotes from within for VP, Virtual Engagement position
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Altra Federal Credit Union promoted Julie Schippers to VP, Virtual Engagement for Retail Operations.
Schippers has worked at Altra since 2011 in the Member Contact Center. She received her MBA from Viterbo University and BA from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.
"Julie has done an outstanding job since she began working at Altra," said Dan Schwaab, Senior Vice President of Retail Operations, for Altra Federal Credit Union. "Julie's commitment and drive will create more positive engagements with our members via digital experience".
Schippers will lead Virtual Engagements for Altra, which includes providing digital experience, reducing member friction, learning the newest technology and assisting in growing Altra by engaging members through delivery channels.
