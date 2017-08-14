Altra Federal Credit Union hosts Teens and Money Seminar

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Area teens got the chance to learn valuable financial skills Sunday.

Altra Federal Credit Union hosted a 'Teens and Money Seminar on Sunday afternoon in Onalaska.

Teens were able to have fun while learning important financial skills.

The session focused on credit and how it affects you.

While the event is fun and interactive, it also teaches a valuable lesson.



"Just to get the information out there as early as possible. The more that they learn at younger age, the better equipped they are at an older age. They have a chance to start off fresh and if they start off with good information ahead of time then more than likely they will be good in the long run,” Danielle Anderson, youth coordinator for Altra Federal Credit Union said.

While the focus of the event was about credit, Tony Beyer, financial literacy coordinator for Altra Federal Credit Union, said it is important to learn all the financial skills before improving credit.

"To educate young adults not only on credit but all forms of financial literacy. With everyting we talk about, and I know I talked about it here today, it's those budgeting basics. Saving, having a plan, all of that really needs to happen before you even think about credit," Beyer said.

The event was free for the teens, and it was limited to 40 participants.

