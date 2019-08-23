All Abilities Trane Park Project receives another donation

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The new All Abilities Trane Park under construction in La Crosse is getting a boost from a popular restaurant chain.

Courtesy Corporation, which owns several area McDonald's restaurants, presented a check for $1,000 on Thursday morning to the project.

It will be the first of its kind for Wisconsin, using various playground structures for people of all abilities and ages.

The Trane Park Project President Francis Formanek says the donation is bringing the park one step closer to creating a playground that everyone can enjoy.

"This park is going to be so unique, and it's going to be such a draw, but the best part is it's going to be for the kids and that's really what it's all about," said Formanek.

The All Abilities Trane Park Project has been in the works since 2014, and is expected to be finished next summer.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.