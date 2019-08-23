All Abilities Trane Park Project receives another donation
A park where everyone can play
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The new All Abilities Trane Park under construction in La Crosse is getting a boost from a popular restaurant chain.
Courtesy Corporation, which owns several area McDonald's restaurants, presented a check for $1,000 on Thursday morning to the project.
It will be the first of its kind for Wisconsin, using various playground structures for people of all abilities and ages.
The Trane Park Project President Francis Formanek says the donation is bringing the park one step closer to creating a playground that everyone can enjoy.
"This park is going to be so unique, and it's going to be such a draw, but the best part is it's going to be for the kids and that's really what it's all about," said Formanek.
The All Abilities Trane Park Project has been in the works since 2014, and is expected to be finished next summer.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Former principal can coach football team despite state investigation into alleged misconduct
- Western Technical College to offer three new programs for automation, animal science and robotics
- Pizza Ranch groundbreaking held in La Crosse
- La Crosse police arrest 3 in north side shots fired incident
- Blair parents use GPS technology to help monitor special needs children
- Wisconsin man accused of threatening workplace shooting
- Riverside Band Shell Project to honor La Crosse logging history
- All Abilities Trane Park Project receives another donation
- 2 tour buses crash near Minnesota State Fair, 8 injured
- Man crashes into Beaver Dam Middle School, starts fire