All Abilities art display opens in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Community artists are showcasing their work as part of the All Abilities Awareness Week.

All Abilities Awareness Week is the last week of July, and celebrates the anniversary of signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.

The art reception is sponsored by the Disability Action Network and took place on Friday at the La Crosse County Administration Building.

Community artists from all different backgrounds and abilities submitted art that highlights the enrichment they bring to the community.

The all abilities art gallery will be on display until October.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.