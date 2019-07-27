All Abilities art display opens in La Crosse
No Limit All Abilities Awareness Week art gallery
LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Community artists are showcasing their work as part of the All Abilities Awareness Week.
All Abilities Awareness Week is the last week of July, and celebrates the anniversary of signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.
The art reception is sponsored by the Disability Action Network and took place on Friday at the La Crosse County Administration Building.
Community artists from all different backgrounds and abilities submitted art that highlights the enrichment they bring to the community.
The all abilities art gallery will be on display until October.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- All Abilities art show displayed at County Building
- Attorney of man charged in La Crosse homicide says victim's doctor to blame
- Winona State students teach kids about different cultures
- Fort McCoy holds Butterfly Field Day to show how they help preserve rare species
- First ever Putts "Fore" Paws golf scramble raises money for Humane Society
Latest News
- Attorney of man charged in La Crosse homicide says victim's doctor to blame
- La Crosse man injured in rollover crash
- Timber Rattlesnakes invade some Winona backyards
- Two missing Wisconsin brothers now a death investigation
- Donation tags available for Back2School drive in La Crosse
- Fort McCoy is home to some of the rarest butterflies, how you can take the tour and see them
- All Abilities art display opens in La Crosse
- 'Putts Fore Paws' raises funding for the Trempealeau County Human Society
- Republicans seek to alter Wisconsin student fee voting rules
- EPA banning production of R-22 means old A/C units may need to be replaced when they break