ALDI debuts remodel in Prairie du Chien

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) - ALDI hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday at their Prairie du Chien store.

The Prairie du Chien store is part of the $1.9 billion ALDI investment to remodel and expand more than 1,300 stores nationwide by the end of 2020. Locally, ALDI is investing $9 million to update five stores in La Crosse, Eau Claire and the surrounding metropolitan area by the end of 2019.

