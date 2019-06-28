ALDI debuts remodel in Prairie du Chien
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) - ALDI hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday at their Prairie du Chien store.
The Prairie du Chien store is part of the $1.9 billion ALDI investment to remodel and expand more than 1,300 stores nationwide by the end of 2020. Locally, ALDI is investing $9 million to update five stores in La Crosse, Eau Claire and the surrounding metropolitan area by the end of 2019.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- State employee identified in accidental death at Volk Field
- Women's Fund supports community projects with 27 grants
- Student-led organization provides meals to homebound residents
- Second person accuses Onalaska restaurant owner of sexual misconduct
- Sparta teacher pled guilty to child sex assault charges
Latest News
- UPDATE: State employee identified in accidental death at Volk Field
- Second person accuses Onalaska restaurant owner of sexual misconduct
- Sparta teacher pled guilty to child sex assault charges
- Mississippi River rising, possible slow no wake for holiday weekend
- Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs: Accidental death under review at Volk Field
- Emergency plans in place if weather impacts Riverfest
- Due to restructuring, Organic Valley lays off 39 employees
- Abortions in Minnesota see 2% decline in 2018
- Flash flood proves catastrophic to Arcadia farms
- La Crosse Dive Rescue team stays prepared for emergencies, educates boaters on safety