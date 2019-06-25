Alcohol believed to be factor in Jackson County crash

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - Alcohol and speed are believed to be a factor in a single-car crash Monday night in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a crash near Highway 54 and Brockway Road around 10:54 p.m. on June 24.

Authorities found a vehicle that appeared to have left the highway, went airborne and crashed several hundred feet away in a wooded area. Five individuals were at the scene, two with serious injuries requiring life flight transportation. The three other subjects were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.

Alcohol, speed and lack of seat belts are all believed to be factors in the crash, law enforcement said.

The case is still under investigation.

Assisting at the scene was Black River Falls Fire Department, Black River Falls EMS/Ambulance, Hatfield EMS, Sparta Ambulance, MedLink AIR, Life Link III and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

