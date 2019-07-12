Airport runway project to affect some passengers' flights
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) - Officials say reconstruction work on a secondary runway will affect Sioux Gateway Airport flight plans for some American Airlines passengers who've already booked trips.
The airport will be shut down for portions of seven days in August and two days in September. The shutdowns will require some passengers to fly out of different airports or change their flight dates.
Airport director Mike Collette says he doesn't know how many passengers will be affected. The airline will contact the passengers to advise them of the cancellations and provide them with options.
The airport will be closed for commercial and general aviation traffic from 8 a.m. Aug. 15 through 8 p.m. Aug. 18; from 8 a.m. Aug. 23 through 8 p.m., Aug. 25; and from 8 a.m. Sept. 14 through 8 p.m. Sept. 15.
The airport sits just west of Sergeant Bluff in Woodbury County.
