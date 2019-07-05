News

Airport commission tells Uber driver to drop sign

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 08:40 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 08:40 AM CDT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - An Uber driver is in a fight with Twin Cities airport officials over a sign on his car.

The Star Tribune reports Paul Linnee of Bloomington has a sign on his car that reads "UBER-PAUL." He says the sign helps riders at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport identify him.

But the Metropolitan Airports Commission has ordered him to drop the sign or quit serving the airport.

Commission regulations prohibit advertisements on ride-sharing vehicles and the panel considers Linnee's sign an ad.

Commission spokesman Patrick Hogan also says that the sign creates confusion because many ride-share drivers have the same name. He says if customers started looking for names on cars many riders would get into the wrong vehicle, creating a safety risk.

Linnee says the commission's edict is ridiculous.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars