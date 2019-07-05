Airport commission tells Uber driver to drop sign
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - An Uber driver is in a fight with Twin Cities airport officials over a sign on his car.
The Star Tribune reports Paul Linnee of Bloomington has a sign on his car that reads "UBER-PAUL." He says the sign helps riders at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport identify him.
But the Metropolitan Airports Commission has ordered him to drop the sign or quit serving the airport.
Commission regulations prohibit advertisements on ride-sharing vehicles and the panel considers Linnee's sign an ad.
Commission spokesman Patrick Hogan also says that the sign creates confusion because many ride-share drivers have the same name. He says if customers started looking for names on cars many riders would get into the wrong vehicle, creating a safety risk.
Linnee says the commission's edict is ridiculous.
