Airplane makes emergency landing on Mississippi River

Courtesy Prairie du Chien Police Department

Courtesy Prairie du Chien Police Department

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) - An amphibious aircraft experiencing engine troubles made an emergency landing on the Mississippi River near Prairie du Chien. No one was injured during the incident on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Prairie du Chien Police Department, authorities were alerted to the landing at 2:39 p.m. First responders responded to an area near the Villa Louis Boat landing, where they found a plane on the water approximately 400 yards from the shore.

Courtesy Prairie du Chien Police Department Facebook

Courtesy Prairie du Chien Police Department Facebook

The Prairie du Chien Fire Department deployed a search and rescue boat. Firefighters were able to pull the plane to the shoreline.

The plane was being flown by Richard Schuch of Gays Mills. He was accompanied by his dog.

Courtesy Prairie du Chien Police Department Facebook

Courtesy Prairie du Chien Police Department Facebook

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.