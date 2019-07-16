Aggressive scammers draw warning from La Crosse Police

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A scam that could cost people thousands of dollars is drawing a warning from La Crosse Police.

Police say the scammers call someone and demand money while claiming to be a police officer.

The scammer then becomes increasingly aggressive with their demands, threatening arrests and warrants.

Some scammers are spoofing law enforcement numbers, making a Caller ID show a police department phone number, despite it being a scam.

While the calls can be intimidating, there are ways to spot a scam.

"Generally speaking, the Police Department, the federal government, none of us are going to be calling you asking you for money, I think that's the number one indicator," said La Crosse Police Sergeant Tom Walsh.

If you suspect you have received a scam call, you can call your local police department to confirm if the call was legitimate.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.