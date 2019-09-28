After string of homecoming disturbances, La Farge police say: Get permission to TP

LA FARGE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Farge Police Department is trying to curb destructive homecoming activities after Police Chief Jonathan Brown reported a string of recent disturbances.

La Farge law enforcement put a message of its Facebook page saying that there were several disturbances in the village overnight Thursday.

Village officials say there was an unprecedented number of disturbances for one homecoming night, including four disorderly conduct reports, two battery reports, one report of "shooting other missiles," one vandalism report, one discharging fireworks report and multiple reports of curfew violation, according to police.

Police emphasized that the neither the village of La Farge nor the La Farge School District approves of any vandalism, destruction or illegal activities in the village.

The police included some advice to aspiring TPers: "If children are going to 'Toilet Paper' someone’s property, they should first receive consent from the property owner and clean up the mess when they are done." They added that trespassing and vandalizing without the consent of the owner of the property, public or private, can and will be prosecuted.

You can contact Brown for more information at 608-625-4500.

