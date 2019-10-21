After busy year, La Crosse County Highway Department wrapping up its road projects

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - As the year comes to an end, so do the road projects.

With cold weather season getting closer, La Crosse County Highway Department workers will take a break from all the road projects they fixed.

But this year kept the highway crew in check.

"We had nine roads get damaged during that July storm. We still have three more to complete," La Crosse County Highway Department engineer Joe Langeberg said.

La Crosse County saw nearly six inches of rain in some spots during the flooding event in mid-July.

Portions of highways 33, 35, 56 and 162 had to be closed because of the torrential rainfall.

Langeberg says the flooding event was an expensive fix.

"And that caused just shy of $200,000 worth of damage on our county highways, so we had to stop what we were doing and address those that were immediate safety concerns," Langeberg said.

Three months later, and almost all of the county highway road projects are finished up.

Langeberg says County J in Rockland is the only one left.

"It was $1.4 million. Some of that funding came from the Ho-Chunk nation," Langeberg said.

Ho-Chunk granted the department about 690-thousand-dollars to help pay for the county project.

As for next year, the department is not entirely sure what's in store.

"The formalized budget, we don't know that until November," Langeberg said. "We usually try to do one project."

But for the projects completed, Langeberg is confident the improvements will last a while.

"We try to make them last as long as possible," Langeberg said. "If we can get 20 years out of them, that's awesome."

