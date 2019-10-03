Advantages, disadvantages of hemp farming discussed at forum in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Hemp's impact on the economy is the focus of a forum Thursday in La Crosse.

Changes in federal law last year cleared the way for the legalization of industrial hemp farming in Wisconsin.

About 200 farmers began producing hemp after the change.

Hemp can be used to produce CBD.

While interest is there, there are still road blocks for people looking to join the industry.

"In the hemp, CBD world and the additional cannabinoids that will sort of starting to be able to access, the demand is there, but there's potentially some regulatory components that could make that access to something people want more difficult," said Abbie Testaberg, Whole Plant Technologies COO.

The forum was put on by UWL's College of Business Administration.

