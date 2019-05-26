Adults between 30 and 60 should ask doctor about measles booster

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Megan Meller, an infection preventionist at Gundersen Health System, said that people born before 1960 have measles immunity from exposure and those born around 1989 have the current vaccine.

But Meller said those born in the in-between years should talk to their healthcare provider about if they need a booster shot.

The vaccine had gotten rid of the Measles in the U.S., but that has changed recently.

"It wasn't eliminated from other counties, so we [get] re-exposures when you have travelers coming from these other countries and then they were around individuals who weren't vaccinated," said Meller.

Pregnant women can't get the vaccine, so patients will need to talk with their doctors about getting booster shots before getting pregnant.

