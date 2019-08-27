Addie Cakes to close both La Crosse locations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Addie Cakes in Valley View Mall and in downtown La Crosse will close soon.

According to a post on social media, a new business opportunity is taking the owner of the company, Addie Tourville, out of town.

The last day at the Valley View Mall location will be Saturday, August 31. The downtown location will close on Friday, September 27, Tourville said.

On Facebook, Tourville wrote,"I am so grateful for the opportunity this community has given me to follow the most amazing dream. For the last nine years, this business went from a few small orders to thousands upon thousands of cupcakes, cakes and cookies. The addiecakes family has worked incredibly hard to produce the highest quality product and provide the most friendly customer service.

As you can imagine, I am sad, yet excited at the same time. I sincerely want to thank everyone that has supported the addiecakes dream! Whether a single cupcake purchase or a large wedding order, we appreciate your patronage of our humble little business.

Thank you, La Crosse, for everything 💜"

