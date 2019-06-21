Adaptive water skiing gives kids a unique opportunity

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - With so many rivers in the area, it's no surprise that water sports are a popular activity.

A local organization spent Thursday, June 20, making sure that everyone can get their chance to enjoy some time on the water.

The River City Water Ski Team held an adaptive ski event along Airport Beach on French Island. The event offered kids and adults with special needs, as well as Veterans from the Tomah VA, a chance to ride on a special ski that has a seat.

Event Coordinator Jody Lyon says, "We're reaching people with a wide variety of challenges. It could be cerebral palsy, it could be cognitive challenges. A lot of the individuals that come here don't have the chance to do this otherwise, so we just love sharing our love for the sport and getting more people out on the water."

The next Adaptive Skiing event will take place on August 15, at Airport Beach Fisherman's Road, La Crosse, WI.

There will be a morning session with a Max of 25 participants and an afternoon session with a Max of 15.

MORNING session is for all minors and for adults needing cognitive support, with or without physical support.

AFTERNOON session is for adults needing physical support only.

Caregivers must be present at all times. No exceptions!

You can Register online at https://river-city-adaptive-ski-2019.eventbrite.com , Contact Vikki at 507-895-1403 or vcfitz1970@gmail.com. You can also register on-site starting at 8:45 am (limited to 25 for the morning session and 15 for the afternoon session.)



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.