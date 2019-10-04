News

Adaptive flag football game helps celebrate homecoming week in Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Friday means high schools across the area will be hosting football games.

But one school has already played early Friday, giving more athletes a chance to get on the field.

Athletes from Holmen's Adaptive Sports League were joined by members of the High School's football team for some flag football Friday morning.

The High School's band and dance team performed and WIAA referees even helped the event.

Holmen students could even attend the game.

The event is part of homecoming week events for Holmen High School.

