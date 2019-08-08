Adopt-A-Thon starts Thursday at Coulee Region Humane Society
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - If you would love a furry friend in your life, you have a great opportunity the next few days.
The Coulee Region Humane Society's Adopt-A-Thon starts Thursday.
This is the 15th year of the event.
Adoption fees are waived for all cats and kittens.
And you can get a discount on dog and small animal adoption fees.
The hope is to clear the shelter of cats, so the kennels can be upgraded.
The event runs through Sunday.
