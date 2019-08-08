Adopt-A-Thon starts Thursday at Coulee Region Humane Society

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - If you would love a furry friend in your life, you have a great opportunity the next few days.

The Coulee Region Humane Society's Adopt-A-Thon starts Thursday.

This is the 15th year of the event.

Adoption fees are waived for all cats and kittens.

And you can get a discount on dog and small animal adoption fees.

The hope is to clear the shelter of cats, so the kennels can be upgraded.

The event runs through Sunday.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.