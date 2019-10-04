Acorns to Oaks provides outdoor education opportunities

NEW AMSTERDAM, Wis. (WKBT) - A lot can grow from just one little seed.

That's the focus of the Acorns to Oaks outdoor educational program.

The program organized by the Mississippi Valley Conservancy is offered to students through the Conservancy's nine-county area.

Friday, students from La Crosse's Lincoln Middle School traveled to the New Amsterdam Grasslands Nature Perserve.

The kids picked seeds that will be used to help replant the area after controlled burns.

Program leaders hope to get kids outside and learning about the world that they call home.

"Out here that's a lot of things that you don't see every day, and that when you can help with the little things it can make a big impact over time," said Avery Bosshard, Lincoln Middle School student.

This is the 6th year of the Acorns to Oaks program.

