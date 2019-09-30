News

Accident causing delays on Highway 53 in Onalaska

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 07:45 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 07:45 AM CDT

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - A multiple vehicle accident is causing traffic to back up on Highway 53 between I-90 and Highway OT this morning.

Find an alternate route or expect delays.

 

