Accident causing delays on Highway 53 in Onalaska
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - A multiple vehicle accident is causing traffic to back up on Highway 53 between I-90 and Highway OT this morning.
Find an alternate route or expect delays.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- La Crosse police investigating possible shots fired incident
- Man transported to hospital after crashing into Nelson Flag & Display
- Tri-State Ambulance: Requests during Oktoberfest went up 39% from 2018
- 2019 Oktoberfest Maple Leaf Parade
- Accident causing delays on Highway 53 in Onalaska
- Hundreds got hearty start to Oktoberfest's final day at Parade Marshal Breakfast
- New Kartenspiele tradition could be in the cards for Oktoberfest
- Fashion for a Cure fights childhood cancer with style
- Dachshund Dash & Viener Vogue celebrates German heritage of area dogs
- Maple Leaf Walk Run kicks off Saturday's Oktoberfest activities