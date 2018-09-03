News

Access bridge to Mississippi River span at Sabula reopens

SABULA, Iowa (AP) - Motorists can again get across the Mississippi River at Sabula.

The Telegraph Herald reports that a short bridge just outside the Sabula city limits reopened Friday, restoring access to the U.S. 52/Illinois 64 bridge that spans the river.

The February closure of the bridge at Sabula for safety concerns stopped access to the bigger bridge over the river to Savanna, Illinois. Drivers had to instead make a 36-mile (58-kilometer) detour or taking a free ferry.

The $8.5 million replacement bridge was originally set to be opened by Labor Day, but officials this summer said it would likely open several weeks later because of high river levels.

Officials say now that it has reopened on schedule, the ferry service will close down.

