Access bridge to Mississippi River span at Sabula reopens
SABULA, Iowa (AP) - Motorists can again get across the Mississippi River at Sabula.
The Telegraph Herald reports that a short bridge just outside the Sabula city limits reopened Friday, restoring access to the U.S. 52/Illinois 64 bridge that spans the river.
The February closure of the bridge at Sabula for safety concerns stopped access to the bigger bridge over the river to Savanna, Illinois. Drivers had to instead make a 36-mile (58-kilometer) detour or taking a free ferry.
The $8.5 million replacement bridge was originally set to be opened by Labor Day, but officials this summer said it would likely open several weeks later because of high river levels.
Officials say now that it has reopened on schedule, the ferry service will close down.
___
Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com
Top Videos
Latest News
- Streets closed downtown for Open Streets La Crosse
- Prison officer sentenced for sexually assaulting inmates
- Some homeowners may have flooding damage covered by insurance
- La Farge Woman loses everything from flooding
- Hunger Task Force of La Crosse helping to feed those impacted by flooding
- La Crosse County raising awareness for drug overdoses, wants to eliminate stigma of addiction
- Move-in day at Western brings new students to their new homes
- 2nd French Island Is Going to the Dogs event goes to the dogs too
- In The Knowledge Open rights answers lose points for your team
- Local artist celebrates his 90th birthday giving back to the area he helped shape