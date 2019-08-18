Abraham will not seek police chief position, says other internal candidates will

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse's interim police chief said he will not be applying to the position left open by his former boss. Interim Chief Rob Abraham announced on Twitter that he had both personal and professional reasons for doing so but didn't give details.

Abraham was previously named interim chief of police after former Chief Ron Tischer stepped down in July. Tischer now serves as the police chief in Payson, Arizona. Tischer led the La Crosse Police Department since 2012.

The last time an internal candidate was selected to lead the department was when Bruce M. Marco held the position. He served between 1988 and 1993.

While he did not say who might be applying for the position, Abraham said that there are "qualified and deserving internal candidates." Abraham added that he fully supports his colleagues.

I will not be applying for La Crosse police chief for both professional and personal reasons. It's been 26 years since an internal candidate has served as La Crosse police chief. There are qualified and deserving internal candidates. I fully support my colleagues!

