News

Abraham will not seek police chief position, says other internal candidates will

By:

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 09:12 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 11:19 PM CDT

Abraham will not seek police chief position, says other internal candidates will

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse's interim police chief said he will not be applying to the position left open by his former boss. Interim Chief Rob Abraham announced on Twitter that he had both personal and professional reasons for doing so but didn't give details. 

Abraham was previously named interim chief of police after former Chief Ron Tischer stepped down in July. Tischer now serves as the police chief in Payson, Arizona. Tischer led the La Crosse Police Department since 2012.

The last time an internal candidate was selected to lead the department was when Bruce M. Marco held the position. He served between 1988 and 1993.

While he did not say who might be applying for the position, Abraham said that there are "qualified and deserving internal candidates." Abraham added that he fully supports his colleagues.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars