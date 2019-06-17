About 1,000 dead trout collected from creek after manure spill

BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) - The Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor a manure spill they say led to a "significant fish kill" in Bostwick Creek in Bangor.

The DNR recently confirmed the spill, which was first reported last Saturday. The spill affects the area upstream of Hwy. M to Larson Rd.

The DNR warns that fishing is compromised in the area downstream of the spill.

They say about 1,000 dead trout have already been collected from the creek.

DNR law enforcement officials are also investigating.

