Abilities in Harmony: Onalaska graduate creates show choir camp for kids of all abilities

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Kids with special needs don't always get the same opportunities as their classmates, but a young woman from Onalaska is trying to change that. And her motto: "show choir is for everyone" is hitting all the right notes.

On a chilly afternoon inside the auditorium of Onalaska high school, a special group of kids is just getting warmed up. Showtime is 24 hours away!

"Are you getting ready to dance? Are you so excited?! asks mom Leah Wyland to her daughter, Elizabeth. "Yeah!"

19 kids of all different abilities are learning a song and dance routine unlike any other. The Abilities in Harmony adaptive show choir camp is the brainchild of Onalaska High School graduate Sierra Lyon.

"It wasn't something that I was necessarily planning to do, I just did it once and kind of realized, 'oh, this could actually be a real thing, this could actually turn into something,'" said Sierra.

This busy 20-year-old Viterbo student has turned her passion into a labor of love. "College, part-time job, and everything," said Sierra.

"You just have to prioritize and this is such a big priority for me because I've seen how much good it can do and how much joy it can bring to others and I would just love to see this spread all across the country if we could."

The idea came to Sierra after living with a family for a few months that has two children with special needs.

"I saw how much they love to sing and dance and I thought, 'wow, they would be really, really good at show choir, they should have the opportunity,'"

"Sierra is incredible, I've been a teacher for 18 years and I know a lot of incredible kids and it's like mind-blowing to me how organized she is, how passionate she is and she's dedicated and she's in it for the right reasons," said Leah.

Holmen High School graduate and Jesse Erdman has been volunteering at the camp since the beginning and hasn't looked back since.

"No doubt in my mind I was going to do it." "Even before I was asked I'm like, 'Aww, that looks pretty cool, I want to do that and then there we go, I'm up there."

Sierra said, "A lot of the parents have told me that they have other children who've been able to participate in show choir and their child with special needs has so longed for that opportunity and has just watched their sibling do it for years without being able to do it themselves."

This is 14-year-old Elizabeth Wyland's second camp. Leah said, "We just get to have fun and dance and sing, right? Do you like show choir?" "Yes," answered Elizabeth with a smile.

"A lot of time, they don't get the same opportunity and it's nice to be able to be a part of the group that's giving them that chance and getting to be up there with them, just give them a little spotlight too, it's a cool feeling," said Jesse.

And the smiles on their faces say it all. Jesse said, "It means you did it right! It's awesome when you just see them having the time of their lives."

The camp is becoming so successful, Sierra is expanding into other districts. "It's just grown into such a phenomenon for show choir so now we're going to have camps all across the state and in Minnesota this summer."

She's bringing show choir to everyone regardless of ability.

"As a parent, it's priceless," said Leah.

"We all just know this is something those kids so longed for and should have the opportunity to do so seeing them have that opportunity has been just a joyful and wonderful experience," said Sierra.

There is a fundraiser gala set for May where you can help more kids to be able to experience Abilities in Harmony Show Choir Camp.

The event is planned for Friday, May 17th with more information to come.

And if you are interested in learning more about Abilities in Harmony for your own child or how to volunteer, just search for them on Facebook.

