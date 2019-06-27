A review of how bitcoin works as it reaches a value of $13,000

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - "What is bitcoin?

"It's some kind of online money that you can use to buy things," said Sparta Resident Denise Carr.

"I haven't looked much into it to be honest," revealed Onalaska resident Taylor White.

With a lot of confusion of what bitcoin is and how it works, I asked the Co-founder of the Coulee Region Bitcoin Exchange, Zachary Daniel.

"This is one of the inventions that in fifty years or so people are going to look back at the printing press, electricity, the internet and bitcoin."

Bitcoin is an internet-based currency. Bitcoins are created by a computer network that no one can own or interfere with.

"Bitcoin is a decentralized currency," said Daniel.

Decentralized means no bank or company is in charge of bitcoin. It's open to the people, by the people.

"Just that freedom of your money that I can send it when i want, where I want, and how I want," explained Daniel.

The computer network that makes bitcoin will stop at a certain number, keeping the coins scarce.

Because the coins are scarce and could be a currency to anyone with an internet connection, they've attracted a high value, at 2:00 on Wednesday one bitcoin was valued over 13-thousand-dollars.

That value fluctuated up and down for the last few years, and many like to treat bitcoin like a stock, buying low and selling high.

"I know it's a good investment," said La Crosse County resident Matt Miller.

But Daniel thinks that having a currency that can be used globally, without a bank involved, and with data open to the public might be the way of the future.

"There isn't really any amount of dollars that I wouldn't pay for bitcoin I think it's that valuable."



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.