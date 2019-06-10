A downtown street fills with people, pets and parades during Open Streets

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The third annual Open Streets event was held on Main Street between 5th Ave. and 9th St in downtown La Crosse on Sunday.

There was bike decorating, a bike parade, yoga, music and more.

There was also a parade for pets.

The event is part of a national movement which closes streets for a day to help people see them as a safe, public space for biking, walking, socializing and other forms of recreation.

"We're really excited that so many people came out and are able to enjoy the street in a way that they may not normally feel conformable doing so. And we hope that they'll come back and feel conformable using the street in different ways in the future," said Marina Dvorak, a volunteer with the event.

Open Streets La Crosse is organized by the Wisconsin Bike Federation, Explore La Crosse. Downtown Mainstreet Inc. and the City of La Crosse.

The event was part of Wisconsin Bike Week

