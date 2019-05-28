A chance for all Americans to honor our heroes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Memorial Day gives all Americans a chance to honor members of the United States Armed Forces that have died while serving.

We asked a few local veterans what they hope all Americans do today.

A choir sings, "Oh say can you see, by the dawn's early..."

"I think everyone, regardless if whether they're a veteran or a civilian on Memorial Day should go to their cemeteries, wherever they are and pay tribute to all the people that's gone before them," says veteran Pat Young.

"Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight...."

"I would like them to attend a parade and go to the cemeteries and just spend a moment thinking about what the other people, the two percent did for them," says veteran Jerry Christianson.

"And the rocket's red glare, the bombs bursting in air. Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there."

"Honor them. Honor the people that did serve. Have family get together and share your respect," says veteran Same Fergot.

"the land of the free and the home of the brave"

Observances honoring veterans have been held for more than a century throughout the U-S.

But Memorial Day only officially became a federal holiday in 1971.



