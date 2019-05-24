97th Annual Memorial Day observance held at La Crosse Central

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Students in our area are honoring veterans today ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

The annual Memorial Day observance was hosted at Central High School in La Crosse Friday morning.

This is the 97th year Central has hosted a Memorial Day service.

The Central High School choir performed as part of the event, along with an address by a Central Senior that will join the Air Force after graduation.

For one of the veterans in attendance, it is special to see the area's youth recognizing the sacrifices of America's military members.

"This is wonderful. It means a lot, it just our way of saying thank you. I just feel lucky I'm one of those that came back," said Korea War veteran Louis Ferris.

Leaders at Central believe this is the longest running high school Memorial Day observance in the United States.



