911 outage in Trempealeau County
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - There is a 911 outage in Trempealeau County due to a fiber optic line being cut.
According to a Facebook post on the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office page, Centurylink customers are affected. The dispatch center is taking emergency calls at 608-484-1362 or 608-484-1363.
This story will be updated when service is restored.
