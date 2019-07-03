News

911 outage in Trempealeau County

Posted: Jul 03, 2019 10:34 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2019 10:34 AM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - There is a 911 outage in Trempealeau County due to a fiber optic line being cut.

According to a Facebook post on the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office page, Centurylink customers are affected. The dispatch center is taking emergency calls at 608-484-1362 or 608-484-1363.

This story will be updated when service is restored.

 

 

