8-year-old dies after he was hit in head with baseball

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 02:31 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 02:31 PM CDT

MISHICOT, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff's officials say an 8-year-old boy has died in eastern Wisconsin after getting hit in the head with a baseball.

Authorities say first responders were called to a home in the Manitowoc County town of Mishicot Wednesday afternoon where the boy was struck while playing baseball and collapsed.

He was taken to a hospital in Two Rivers where he was pronounced dead. Manitowoc County sheriff's investigators say the incident was an accident.
 

